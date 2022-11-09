Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan Sells 4,579 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $354,780.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SMCI stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. 595,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.39. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $85.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,512,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,775,000 after buying an additional 77,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after buying an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,619,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

