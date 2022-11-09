Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

SGC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.01. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $172.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

See Also

