Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SGRY. Cowen dropped their price target on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.44.
Surgery Partners Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 2.82. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
