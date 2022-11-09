Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SGRY. Cowen dropped their price target on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 2.82. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surgery Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.