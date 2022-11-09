Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 121,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.2 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $178.55. 4,722,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $245.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

