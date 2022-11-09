Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 547.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 3.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.27. 2,321,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The company has a market cap of $345.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.82.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

