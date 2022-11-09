Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

