Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in American Water Works by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.46. 680,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,910. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.