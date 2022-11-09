Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,128,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 624,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after acquiring an additional 531,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.7 %

MNST traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,183. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

