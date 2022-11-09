Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $12.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

