Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 45.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 162.6% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 75,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,203,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $13,226,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $14.02 on Wednesday, reaching $368.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,488. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

