S&W Seed (SANW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect S&W Seed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SANW shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

