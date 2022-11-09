Syscoin Market Capitalization Hits $80.32 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $80.32 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,816.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00589460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00231993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059840 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,239,846 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.