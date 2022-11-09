Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.56.
Taboola.com Price Performance
TBLA opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.20. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 812,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 329,398 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 615,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 112,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.