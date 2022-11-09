Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.56.

TBLA opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.20. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. Analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 812,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 329,398 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 615,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 112,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

