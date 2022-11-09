Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) vs. Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Critical Survey

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tactile Systems Technology and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 188.78%. Assure has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 721.43%. Given Assure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $208.06 million 0.78 -$11.81 million ($1.50) -5.37 Assure $29.19 million 0.31 -$2.76 million ($0.58) -1.21

Assure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -14.00% -15.08% -7.66% Assure -30.15% -28.92% -17.07%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Assure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

