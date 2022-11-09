Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.04. 477,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,551,931. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $342.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

