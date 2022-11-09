Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded by Bank Of America (Bofa) to “Buy”

Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTWO. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -850.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

