Takkt (ETR:TTK) Shares Up 0.3%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK)'s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €13.28 ($13.28) and last traded at €13.06 ($13.06). 17,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.02 ($13.02).

TTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €12.00 ($12.00) target price on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.90 ($12.90) price objective on Takkt in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.20 ($16.20) target price on Takkt in a report on Friday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.78 and its 200 day moving average is €13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $856.87 million and a PE ratio of 15.01.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

