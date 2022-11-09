Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Announces $0.13 Final Dividend

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14.
