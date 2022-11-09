Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Announces $0.13 Final Dividend

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Tamawood Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14.

Get Tamawood alerts:

Tamawood Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as sale of renewable energy certificates. Tamawood Limited was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Rocklea, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tamawood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamawood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.