Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.69

Nov 9th, 2022

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRLGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 85.90 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Target Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 74.50 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 123.40 ($1.42). The company has a market cap of £532.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 110 ($1.27) to GBX 90 ($1.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

See Also

