Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $10.97

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $12.60. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 57,047 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 15.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Further Reading

