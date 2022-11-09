Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $10.97

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $12.60. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 57,047 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 15.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:THGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Further Reading

