Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

