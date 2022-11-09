TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

