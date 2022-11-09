TD Securities Downgrades Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) to Hold

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.30. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 73.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

