TD Securities Trims Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Target Price to C$9.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAND. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.53.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 184,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,134,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,325,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 2,591,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,226,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

