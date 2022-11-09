TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) is First Pacific Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,833,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 4.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $320,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after purchasing an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $115.45. 43,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.56.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.