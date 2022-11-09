Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Telos from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Telos Trading Down 68.4 %

NASDAQ TLS traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Telos has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. Research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Telos by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 170,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth approximately $27,666,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Telos by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 271,347 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 566,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares during the period. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

