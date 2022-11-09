TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.07

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.07 and last traded at C$25.99, with a volume of 126015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.