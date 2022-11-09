Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.58-$1.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. TheStreet cut Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

Teradata Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:TDC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,159. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

