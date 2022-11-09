TerraClassicUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $234.17 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $234.17 million and $58.10 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00079258 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00062411 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001737 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012764 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023388 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001376 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000272 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,717,644 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
