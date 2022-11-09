TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0245 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $240.07 million and $54.71 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00079353 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00060700 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000516 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012717 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00023164 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001342 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005190 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000266 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,674,156 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
