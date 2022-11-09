Tether Gold 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.17 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $82.73 million and $1.17 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,707.61 or 0.09764857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00547640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.24 or 0.28525699 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

