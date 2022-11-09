Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.76. The stock had a trading volume of 214,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,384. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.81. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.