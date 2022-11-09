Tevis Investment Management Acquires 590 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. 114,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

