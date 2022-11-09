Tevis Investment Management Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.98. 74,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,582. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $260.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

