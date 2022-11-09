Tevis Investment Management Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.98. 74,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,582. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $260.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Novo Nordisk A/S Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.