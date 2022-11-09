Tevis Investment Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for 1.2% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,264,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alleghany by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,590,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,099,000 after buying an additional 95,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alleghany by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,289,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,181,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE Y remained flat at $847.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $843.88 and a 200 day moving average of $838.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

