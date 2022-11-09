Tevis Investment Management Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,382,000 after purchasing an additional 624,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,087. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

