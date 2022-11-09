Tevis Investment Management Has $269,000 Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Tevis Investment Management decreased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,298 in the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.22.

CHH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,160. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

