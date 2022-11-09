Tevis Investment Management Has $687,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after acquiring an additional 467,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 50,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,160. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

