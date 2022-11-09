Tevis Investment Management Has $880,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tevis Investment Management grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $7.02 on Wednesday, hitting $141.24. The company had a trading volume of 205,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

