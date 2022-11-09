Tevis Investment Management Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.89. 19,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $292.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

