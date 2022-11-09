Tevis Investment Management Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.33. 77,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.11 and its 200 day moving average is $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

