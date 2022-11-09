Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.00. 4,796,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

