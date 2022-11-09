Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.65. 62,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,039. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

