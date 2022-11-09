Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 528 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Shares of KMB opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

