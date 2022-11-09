Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

