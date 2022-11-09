Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.60 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

