Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 110.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 172,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,664 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 114.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

PSX stock opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.56.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

