Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Webster Financial by 325.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after buying an additional 4,703,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

