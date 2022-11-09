Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $564,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 127.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

