Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 287,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,814,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total value of $8,373,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,201,227.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total value of $8,373,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 268,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,201,227.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $19,308,379. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $833.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $845.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $738.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $685.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.